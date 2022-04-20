Cross-border attacks from Afghanistan ‘matter of concern’: Khar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said attacks on the security forces from Afghanistan were a matter of concern for Pakistan, adding Islamabad respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the neighbouring nation.

The remarks from Khar, who assumed office on Tuesday, came days after Foreign Office said incidents of the Pakistan Army being targeted in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan had risen significantly, and called on Taliban authorities to act against militants.

Only last week, seven soldiers were killed in the border district of North Waziristan.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammed Sadiq, Khar said the incidents of “targeting security forces from Afghanistan are a matter of concern” for Islamabad.

“Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she added.

“A stable and peaceful Afghanistan was of utmost importance for Pakistan. Pakistan is determined to continuing its efforts for peace in the region including Afghanistan.”

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in Islamabad, was also attended by Additional Secretary (Afghanistan Affairs) Amir Aftab Qureshi and Director General (Afghanistan Affairs) Asif Memon.

Also during the meeting, Sadiq gave a detailed briefing to Khar on the law and order situation in Afghanistan and the region.