NATIONAL

Ombudsman helps elderly get back property after 35 years

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Maqsood Hussain, an octogenarian resident of Mustafa Abad town in Lahore, succeeded in getting possession of his residential plot after 35 years due to the involvement of the office of the ombudsman Punjab.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a spokesman said Maqsood Hussain approached the ombudsman office stating that he has deposited all the instalments of a five-marla plot 480-E in Tajpura Housing Scheme which was allotted to him in 1987 by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

However, he is still unable to get possession of the plot despite numerous applications submitted to LDA for the same, the applicant stated.

Taking notice of it, the ombudsman’s office directed the concerned LDA staff to give possession of the plot to the applicant within 15 days and a compliance report should also be submitted to the ombudsman’s office.

In the light of the instructions, the LDA has handed over the possession of the plot to Hussain and submitted a compliance report to the ombudsman’s office.

The applicant has thanked the Ombudsman Punjab retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan for the timely redressal of his complaint, the spokesman said.

Previous articlePervaiz sends reference to disqualify defecting PTI lawmakers to ECP
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pervaiz sends reference to disqualify defecting PTI lawmakers to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a reference against 26 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)...
Read more
NATIONAL

LHC again objects to Hamza’s petition for early oath

LAHORE: The registrar's office of Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday again objected to the petition of Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz for his oath-taking,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coalition government lost majority in National Assembly: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the coalition government lost its majority after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders to uncover gifts sent to Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the government to release the list of gifts to former prime minister Imran Khan since...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top British diplomat calls on Sharif

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his government's desire to work with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in Nawaz’s removal from ECL adjourned as judge goes on leave

LAHORE: Hearing in a petition filed against the restriction imposed on the removal of the name of disgraced former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC orders to uncover gifts sent to Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the government to release the list of gifts to former prime minister Imran Khan since...

Top British diplomat calls on Sharif

Hearing in Nawaz’s removal from ECL adjourned as judge goes on leave

Pakistan urges global help for crises-hit developing nations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.