Ombudsman helps elderly get back property after 35 years

LAHORE: Maqsood Hussain, an octogenarian resident of Mustafa Abad town in Lahore, succeeded in getting possession of his residential plot after 35 years due to the involvement of the office of the ombudsman Punjab.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a spokesman said Maqsood Hussain approached the ombudsman office stating that he has deposited all the instalments of a five-marla plot 480-E in Tajpura Housing Scheme which was allotted to him in 1987 by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

However, he is still unable to get possession of the plot despite numerous applications submitted to LDA for the same, the applicant stated.

Taking notice of it, the ombudsman’s office directed the concerned LDA staff to give possession of the plot to the applicant within 15 days and a compliance report should also be submitted to the ombudsman’s office.

In the light of the instructions, the LDA has handed over the possession of the plot to Hussain and submitted a compliance report to the ombudsman’s office.

The applicant has thanked the Ombudsman Punjab retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan for the timely redressal of his complaint, the spokesman said.