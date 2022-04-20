NATIONAL

Pervaiz sends reference to disqualify defecting PTI lawmakers to ECP

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a reference against 26 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers seeking their lifetime disqualification on charges of violating party discipline.

PTI chief whip, on behalf of PTI chairman Imran Khan, handed over the reference to Elahi. The disqualification reference against the lawmakers has been moved under Article-63 of the Constitution.

The deviant members named in the reference include Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Ghulam Rasool Saeed, Saeed Akbar, Faisal Hayat, Mehar Aslam, Khalid Mehmood, Nazeer Chohan, Nauman Langrial, Ameen Zulkurnain, Muhammad Salman, Zawar Hussian, Nazeer Ahmed, Fida Hussain, Ayesha Nawaz, Sajida Yusuf, Muhammad Tahir, Uzma Kardar, Sibtain Raza and others.

The reference will however not be applicable to independent candidates including Chaudhry Nisar, Ahmed Ali, Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warraich, Raja Sagheer and others.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamza Shehbaz was elected Chief Minister Punjab during a Punjab Assembly session that saw unprecedented violence resulting in attacks on Speaker Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

He bagged 197 votes, including from 24 PTI dissidents, two independents and the lone Rah-i-Haq Party lawmaker.

Staff Report

