NATIONAL

LHC again objects to Hamza’s petition for early oath

By Staff Report
Hamza Shehbaz, son of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, arrives at the provincial assembly before his election as Chief Minister of Punjab in Lahore on April 16, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The registrar’s office of Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday again objected to the petition of Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz for his oath-taking, this time for making the governor a respondent and not pinning a copy of his predecessor Usman Buzdar’s resignation to the petition.

The counsel for Shehbaz had accelerated efforts for getting the objections removed and have the petition fixed for hearing on the same day.

It merits a mention here that the Punjab governor and chief secretary had been made respondents in the petition.

It was stated in the petition that the resignation of Buzdar had been accepted on April 1, and since then, the office has been lying vacant.

The petition also stated that it was a constitutional convention for the governor to call the elected chief minister and administer the oath to him, adding violation of constitutional conventions was in fact a deviation from the Constitution itself.

It also alleged that a constitutional crisis was being created in Punjab which was against the parliamentary democracy and the spirit of the Constitution, adding the governor’s office was a symbol of federation and unity and the governor’s job was to protect the Constitution.

“In the written Constitution, the governor does not have the powers of a king. The governor’s refusal to take oath from the petitioner is a political ploy and bad intention. The offices of the president, assembly speaker and governor are bound to avoid adopting party policies,” it stated.

“As the oath is not being administered, the petitioner has got no choice but to file a constitutional petition. The Punjab governor should be ordered to administer the oath to the newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab without any delay,” the court was urged.

Previous articleCoalition government lost majority in National Assembly: Fawad
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Coalition government lost majority in National Assembly: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the coalition government lost its majority after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC orders to uncover gifts sent to Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the government to release the list of gifts to former prime minister Imran Khan since...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top British diplomat calls on Sharif

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner in Islamabad Christian Turner on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his government's desire to work with...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing in Nawaz’s removal from ECL adjourned as judge goes on leave

LAHORE: Hearing in a petition filed against the restriction imposed on the removal of the name of disgraced former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges global help for crises-hit developing nations

UNITED NATIONS: Speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan called on the international aid agencies to enable the developing countries...
Read more
NATIONAL

In Pakistan, Afghan refugees face hardship and a frosty reception

PESHAWAR: When Khair Wali heard the Taliban had started killing former Afghan soldiers, he feared he could be next, so made the decision to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Hearing in Nawaz’s removal from ECL adjourned as judge goes on...

LAHORE: Hearing in a petition filed against the restriction imposed on the removal of the name of disgraced former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim...

Pakistan urges global help for crises-hit developing nations

In Pakistan, Afghan refugees face hardship and a frosty reception

New Indian ‘sex start-ups’ challenge old taboos

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.