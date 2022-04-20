Coalition government lost majority in National Assembly: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the coalition government lost its majority after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MP Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan and the exit of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) from the ruling alliance.

In a tweet, Chaudhry demanded of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly. “The ruling coalition now stands at 168 in contrast to 172 votes required for having a majority in the House,” he said.

ایم کیو ایم کے محمد اقبال کی رحلت اور BNP کی علیحدگی کے بعد موجودہ ڈمی حکومت اپنی جعلی اکثریت بھی کھو چکی ہے کرائم منسٹر فوری طور پر ایوان سے اعتماد کا ووٹ لیں اس وقت حکومتی اراکین کی تعداد 168 ہے جبکہ حکومت کو مسلسل 172 اراکین کی اکثریت درکار ہوتی ہے #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 20, 2022

On April 11, Sharif, then PML-N president, was elected as prime minister unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by PTI.