NATIONAL

Coalition government lost majority in National Assembly: Fawad

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said the coalition government lost its majority after the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MP Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan and the exit of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) from the ruling alliance.

In a tweet, Chaudhry demanded of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly. “The ruling coalition now stands at 168 in contrast to 172 votes required for having a majority in the House,” he said.

On April 11, Sharif, then PML-N president, was elected as prime minister unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by PTI.

Staff Report

