NATIONAL

Six get death sentence in Priyantha Kumara lynching case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday awarded death sentence to six and handed life imprisonment to nine as it announced its verdict in Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara’s lynching case.

Seventy-two others nominated in the case were given two years of jail sentence of each, one person was given a sentence of five years while another was acquitted, Punjab Prosecution Department Secretary Nadeem Sarwar said in a press conference held in Lahore.

Kumara was lynched by a mob comprising hundreds of protesters, including the employees of the factory in Sialkot he was the manager of, on December 3. The mob had tortured him to death and later burnt his body.

The details of the fines and sentences are as follows:

  • Six convicts awarded death sentence on two counts and payment of Rs200,000 as compensation to the deceased’s legal heirs
  • Nine convicts awarded life imprisonment along with payment of Rs200,000 as fine and Rs200,000 as compensation to the legal heirs
  • Seventy-two convicts sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts and one year each on two counts
  • One convict awarded sentence of five years
  • One person acquitted in the case

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Scores of suspects were arrested in the following days.

The incident had seen widespread outrage and condemnation across Pakistan with politicians, scholars and civil society members calling for swift punishment to be meted out to the perpetrators.

“The prosecution team presented a total of 43 witnesses in order to prove the crime against suspects,” Sarwar said in the press conference today, adding that forensic, audio and video evidence was also used to prove the crime.

“In less than a month, the prosecution completed the testimonies of witnesses. After that, the court gave them full chance to defend themselves. Today, the ATC Gujranwala, upon the crime being proven, has punished 88 accused while one has been acquitted.

“This is a very good day as the law punished those who took away an innocent life. It is now hoped that the elements spreading religious extremism will be dealt in the same manner.”

The ATC had indicted 89 individuals on March 12. According to the challan submitted by the police, 80 of the accused are adults while nine of them are minors.

Judge Natasha Naseem had conducted the trial in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

The statements of the accused had been recorded under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedures (CrPC).

Five prosecutors, including Senior Special Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo, appeared during the trial. The prosecution had made 46 eyewitnesses part of the challan.

According to the challan, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, videos, digital evidence, DNA evidence, forensic evidence, eyewitnesses, including Kumara’s colleague who had tried to save him from the mob, were made part of the investigation.

It stated that footage from 10 digital video recorders in the factory was sent for forensic analysis, while the accused were traced via videos from social media and footage recovered from the mobile phones of 55 accused.

Previous articlePM underscores commitment to fortify ties with Riyadh, Doha
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM underscores commitment to fortify ties with Riyadh, Doha

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the commitment of his government to further advance the historic and long standing relations with Saudi Arabia...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz requests China to help revive Karachi Circular Railway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged China to help restore the mass transit rail network, Karachi Circular Railway, which has been lying defunct...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI gets district administration’s nod for Lahore jalsa

LAHORE: The district administration of Lahore on Monday gave a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi approaches sessions court over PA attack case

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday approached a sessions court for registration of a case on his complaint regarding fight inside...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam says ‘Imran Khan’s criminal ring is behind anti-state smear campaign’

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has claimed that PTI’s “criminal ring” led by former prime minister Imran Khan was running a smear campaign on social media...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N ready for elections but after reforms: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah said on Monday that the party is ready for general elections in the country, but only...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi approaches sessions court over PA attack case

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday approached a sessions court for registration of a case on his complaint regarding fight inside...

The quiet joys of the happily married club

Forced conversion of Hindu girls in Sindh remains rampant

Maryam says ‘Imran Khan’s criminal ring is behind anti-state smear campaign’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.