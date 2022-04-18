NATIONAL

Pakistan values its relations with EU countries: Gen Bajwa

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that Pakistan values its relations with European Union (EU) countries and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan Mr Nicolae Goia who called him here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest situation in Afghanistan and enhanced bilateral cooperation with Romania were discussed.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Staff Report

