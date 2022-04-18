PM underscores commitment to fortify ties with Riyadh, Doha

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the commitment of his government to further advance the historic and long standing relations with Saudi Arabia by exploring new avenues of cooperation.

The prime minister said this while talking to Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki, who called on him on Monday.

Sharif appreciated the vision of the Saudi leadership in transforming the kingdom. He also recalled his recent conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and said the two sides had agreed to work together to take their relations to new heights.

The prime minister requested that his cordial greetings be conveyed to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

He also lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership in transforming the country in a remarkable way.

Sharif emphasised enhanced trade, investment and strategic relations between the two sides while hoping to use the Saudi experience in promoting education, health, information technology, alternative fuels and clean energy in Pakistan.

The prime minister also mentioned the contributions of the Pakistani community working in the kingdom and thanked the Saudi authorities for looking after their livelihood and well-being.

The prime minister affirmed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy fraternal relations, characterised by mutual trust, close cooperation, and commonality of views on all issues of common interest.

He thanked the Saudi Ambassador and appreciated his important role in fostering closer Pakistan-Saudi relations.

The Saudi Ambassador conveyed felicitations on his [Shehbaz] election as the prime minister and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Qatar in various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, communications, and food security.

He said this while receiving a telephone call from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The prime minister also appreciated the measures taken by Qatar for the well-being of the Pakistani workers in the fields of security, health and infrastructure.

The prime minister appreciated the role played by Qatar in the Afghan peace process and expressed the desire that both countries should continue to work together for peace, stability and humanitarian assistance for the people in Afghanistan.

The emir extended warm felicitations to Shehbaz Sharif on the assumption of office as the prime minister of Pakistan and assured of full support in deepening Qatar’s relations with Pakistan.