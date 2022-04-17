The circumstances of Gwadar

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has said that the provincial government has decided to declare Gwadar and Kech districts calamity-hit areas and issued directives for the chief secretary to take steps in this regard. CM Bizenjo said the authorities concerned, including the army, navy, Frontier Corps, police and Levies Force, had started rescue and relief operations in the rain-hit areas immediately, along with the civil administration and he said the government was making all-out efforts to provide relief and shelter to the people rendered homeless as rain and floodwater had entered their houses in Gwadar and Kech districts and the government had issued an alert before the start of rains and snowfall in the province and sent relief goods and machinery well before time to face any disaster.

The government’s action brought good results as the affected people were immediately rescued and provided relief and adding that roads, closed due to heavy snowfall and rains, had been opened within 24 hours and traffic on all highways had also been restored and more relief goods would be provided to the PDMA to send them to all areas as there were reports that the authority had faced shortage of relief goods during the earthquake in Harnai.

- Advertisement -

HAMMAL ZAHID

KOLAHOO