Sustainable development can be defined as the practice of maintaining productivity by replacing used resources with resources of equal or greater value without degrading or endangering natural biotic systems. Sustainable development is a development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

It contains within it two key concepts. The concept of “needs”, in particular, the essential needs of the world’s poor, to which overriding priority should be given. The idea of limitations imposed by the state of technology and social organization on the environment’s ability to meet present and future needs.

- Advertisement -

The world’s ecosystems depend on clean water for survival and sustainability. Discharge of waste in freshwater sources must be eliminated or reduced to safe levels commensurate with the carrying capacity of the receiving body of water. Water could be a limited and fundamental asset that’s crucial to human well-being. It is as if it were renewable on the off chance that well overseen. Nowadays, more than 1.7 billion individuals live in waterway bowls where consumption through utilisation surpasses characteristic revive, a slant that will see two-thirds of the world’s populace living in water-stressed nations by 2025.

Water can posture a genuine challenge to feasible advancement but overseen proficiently and evenhandedly, water can play a key empowering part in strengthening the strength of social, financial and natural frameworks in the light of quick and erratic changes.

In the 21st century, we have to take filtered and preserved water due to unhygienic chemicals and bacteria present in water. We have to buy water from companies like Nestlé Aquafina etc. We know that water is the basic need of life and clean water is the necessity of life. So it is more important to buy clean water than to drink tap water.

When we buy water in preserved form without any harmful bacteria we have to pay for this and this is the direct cost of water that saves us from getting any disease. It makes us near to life.

As we know that nowadays industrial work is at its peak and the waste of industries is sunk into the water sources. These chemicals can cause cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid and polio.

If someone drinks dirty water there is 75% chance he can get hepatitis or typhoid. Then he has to go to a physician for the cure of these diseases and had to spend money on them. This is the indirect cost of water which we had to pay in case of drinking tap water. This is necessary for the savage of our lives. If we spend directly on water then we don’t have to spend on the diseases that can be caused by drinking chlorinated water or tap water.

- Advertisement -

SHANZAY AFZAL

LAHORE