Pakistan re-elected to UN Committee on NGOs: foreign ministry

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been re-elected for the seventh time to the United Nations Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

“Pakistan’s election to the Committee reflects the confidence of the international community in its role and contribution to the work of the United Nations,” it said in a statement.

The election took place on Wednesday at the UN Economic and Social Council in New York.

As a member of the committee on NGOs, Pakistan will continue to promote cooperation between the UN and civil society organizations working alongside governments to improve the lives of people all around the world, the foreign ministry said.

“Pakistan has a diverse and thriving civil society. We have always encouraged and demonstrated the commitment towards appropriate participation of civil society in multilateral discussions aimed at finding solutions to the common challenges confronting humanity,” it added.

Staff Report

