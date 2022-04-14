US did not seek bases to target militants in Afghanistan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: The United States did not ask Pakistan to provide bases to maintain its intelligence-gathering and counterterrorism presence in the region, the military said on Thursday.

“During an interview, the [then] prime minister was asked a question [whether he’d allow the US to operate from within Pakistan] and he responded by saying ‘absolutely not’. But did the Americans really seek the bases […] I think the answer is no,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Babar Iftikhar told a press briefing.

“Had they [the US] asked the military leadership [to provided bases], the answer would’ve been the same.”

The briefing coincides with an attempt by Imran Khan, who was ousted from the office of prime minister over the weekend through a contentious vote on no-confidence, to build an anti-West narrative around the developments by blaming an American plot for the toppling of his government.

Among the reasons that led Khan to believe the Joe Biden administration was not pleased with him was his blunt response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and Pakistan’s subsequent refusal to provide bases for further operations inside Afghanistan.