US did not seek bases to target militants in Afghanistan: ISPR

Military spokesman of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar speaks during a press conference on the ongoing military border tension between India and Pakistan at the foreign ministry in Islamabad on November 14, 2020. - Indian and Pakistani forces on November 13 waged their biggest artillery battle of the past year, leaving more than 13 dead and dozens wounded on both sides of their disputed Kashmir frontier, officials said. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The United States did not ask Pakistan to provide bases to maintain its intelligence-gathering and counterterrorism presence in the region, the military said on Thursday.

“During an interview, the [then] prime minister was asked a question [whether he’d allow the US to operate from within Pakistan] and he responded by saying ‘absolutely not’. But did the Americans really seek the bases […] I think the answer is no,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) director-general Babar Iftikhar told a press briefing.

“Had they [the US] asked the military leadership [to provided bases], the answer would’ve been the same.”

The briefing coincides with an attempt by Imran Khan, who was ousted from the office of prime minister over the weekend through a contentious vote on no-confidence, to build an anti-West narrative around the developments by blaming an American plot for the toppling of his government.

Among the reasons that led Khan to believe the Joe Biden administration was not pleased with him was his blunt response to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and Pakistan’s subsequent refusal to provide bases for further operations inside Afghanistan.

“In discussions between American and Pakistani officials, the Pakistanis have demanded a variety of restrictions in exchange for the use of a base in the country, and they have effectively required that they sign off on any targets that either the CIA or the military would want to hit inside Afghanistan,” a New York Times report said in August last year.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William J. Burns “made an unannounced visit in recent weeks to Islamabad, to meet with the chief of the military and the head of the directorate of Inter-Services Intelligence”, the report added.

It also revealed Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has had frequent calls with the Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa about getting Islamabad’s help for future US operations in Afghanistan.

Interestingly, the report was refuted neither by the government nor the military which is usually quick to respond in such scenarios as demonstrated by its response to a recent BBC story.

Responding to the Lettergate controversy and Khan’s claim of a foreign conspiracy to oust him, Gen. Iftikhar said the word “conspiracy” was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) last month.

“As far as the military’s response about the NSC meeting is considered, that stance, in that meeting was fully given, and then a statement was issued … which clearly mentions what was concluded in that meeting,” he said.

“The words used are in front of you … as I said … the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not.”

More details to follow

