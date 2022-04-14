Faisalabad man arrested for threatening Australia cricket team

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly threatening to hurt the Qantas cricket team during a phone call to the interior ministry of Australia.

According to police, Irfan, a resident of the Sarfraz Colony neighbourhood, had made a phone call to the ministry and threatened to hurt the visiting team.

Rana Mazhar ul-Haq, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, arrested the accused on the report of the special branch, recovering the cell phone which he had used to make the call.

A further investigation against him was underway.