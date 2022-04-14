NATIONAL

Faisalabad man arrested for threatening Australia cricket team

By Monitoring Report
A Pakistani policeman stands guard during the Friday prayer at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore on May 17, 2019, on the Muslim month of Ramadan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly threatening to hurt the Qantas cricket team during a phone call to the interior ministry of Australia.

According to police, Irfan, a resident of the Sarfraz Colony neighbourhood, had made a phone call to the ministry and threatened to hurt the visiting team.

Rana Mazhar ul-Haq, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, arrested the accused on the report of the special branch, recovering the cell phone which he had used to make the call.

A further investigation against him was underway.

Previous articlePTI to move court against ECP decision of delimitation of constituencies: Fawad
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI to move court against ECP decision of delimitation of constituencies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said his party has decided to challenge the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM orders urgent formulation of economic reforms strategy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the economic situation wherein he directed his team to formulate a reforms...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC grants protective bail to PPP MP in Jokhio murder

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted three-day protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Jam Abdul Karim and other suspects in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK PM sacks five cabinet ministers for ‘suspicious activities’

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi sacked five members of his cabinet on Thursday. The ministers include Sardar Tanveer Ilyas,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q files appeals against LHC verdict in Punjab CM election

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Secretary General Kamil Ali Agha on Thursday filed two intra-court appeals in...
Read more
NATIONAL

US congratulates Sharif on becoming prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took office after the ouster of Imran Khan. In a statement, Secretary of State...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

AJK PM sacks five cabinet ministers for ‘suspicious activities’

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi sacked five members of his cabinet on Thursday. The ministers include Sardar Tanveer Ilyas,...

PML-Q files appeals against LHC verdict in Punjab CM election

US congratulates Sharif on becoming prime minister

Sharif orders inquiry into Islamabad Metrobus service delay

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.