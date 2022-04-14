NATIONAL

PTI to move court against ECP decision of delimitation of constituencies: Fawad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said his party has decided to challenge the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for fresh delimitation of constituencies.

In a tweet, he said delimitation of the constituencies was possible only after a new census.

The former minister claimed that this step would make the electoral process controversial.

The process had been delayed because the PTI government told the ECP to wait as it wanted to hold a fresh ‘digital census’ ahead of the 2023 elections, which would have necessitated its own delimitation exercise.

However, on Friday, the ECP decided to complete the delimitation without waiting for the digital census.

The body has also announced the delimitation schedule for the national and provincial assemblies for the next general elections.

From today, no new administrative unit will be formed anywhere in the country, the body said in a statement on Monday.

Previous articlePM orders urgent formulation of economic reforms strategy
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM orders urgent formulation of economic reforms strategy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the economic situation wherein he directed his team to formulate a reforms...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC grants protective bail to PPP MP in Jokhio murder

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) granted three-day protective bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Jam Abdul Karim and other suspects in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK PM sacks five cabinet ministers for ‘suspicious activities’

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi sacked five members of his cabinet on Thursday. The ministers include Sardar Tanveer Ilyas,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-Q files appeals against LHC verdict in Punjab CM election

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Secretary General Kamil Ali Agha on Thursday filed two intra-court appeals in...
Read more
NATIONAL

US congratulates Sharif on becoming prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took office after the ouster of Imran Khan. In a statement, Secretary of State...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif orders inquiry into Islamabad Metrobus service delay

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered an inquiry into an inordinate delay in the initiation of the Islamabad metro bus service. He directed the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PML-Q files appeals against LHC verdict in Punjab CM election

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Secretary General Kamil Ali Agha on Thursday filed two intra-court appeals in...

US congratulates Sharif on becoming prime minister

Sharif orders inquiry into Islamabad Metrobus service delay

Zverev cruises into Monte Carlo last 16, Alcaraz crashes out

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.