PTI to move court against ECP decision of delimitation of constituencies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said his party has decided to challenge the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for fresh delimitation of constituencies.

In a tweet, he said delimitation of the constituencies was possible only after a new census.

تحریک انصاف نےالیکشن کمیشن کے ملک بھر میں دوبارہ حلقہ بندیوں کے اقدام کو چیلنج کرنےکا فیصلہ کیا ہے،نئ حلقہ بندیاں صرف اس صورت میں ممکن ہوتی ہیں جب نئ مردم شماری ہو،مردم شماری کے بغیر حلقہ بندیاں آئین کی سنگین خلاف ورزی ہو گی۔ الیکشن کمیشن انتخابی عمل کو متنازعہ بنانے کے مشن پر ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 14, 2022

The former minister claimed that this step would make the electoral process controversial.

The process had been delayed because the PTI government told the ECP to wait as it wanted to hold a fresh ‘digital census’ ahead of the 2023 elections, which would have necessitated its own delimitation exercise.

However, on Friday, the ECP decided to complete the delimitation without waiting for the digital census.

The body has also announced the delimitation schedule for the national and provincial assemblies for the next general elections.

From today, no new administrative unit will be formed anywhere in the country, the body said in a statement on Monday.