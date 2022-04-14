Increase in traffic load and hurdles in easy mobility across city

I will like to drive the attention of the concerned authorities through your publication on the rising issue of heavy traffic load and its effect on the environment. Lahore has witnessed an increase in motor vehicles in a short period which has turned out to be a major hurdle in easy mobility, especially during peak hours. Gulberg and its suburbs are the zones of major economic activities of the city and the magnitude of traffic has increased immensely in these areas. State-of-the-art flyover and underpass are already constructed at Kalma Chowk and the signal-free main boulevard is doing justice with their roles in sharing the traffic load. The need of the hour is infrastructure reforms because of the increase in traffic flow. Long ques of cars with running engines are damaging the environment stems in the said areas due to traffic jams and congestion. Extension and remodeling of roads will help to counter the traffic issues for easy mobility. Planned infrastructural reforms are stewards of development for a country, proactive swift actions on the said issue will help in easy mobility and will also help to curb noise and air pollution which will be a dynamic step toward green and breathable Lahore.

UMAR MAHMOOD

- Advertisement -

LAHORE