Bitcoin inches up to $42,569 in mixed trading session

The cryptocurrency market turned positive on Sunday amid mixed trade, with market capitalisation inching up 0.1 percent to reach $2.07 trillion.

As of 1405 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price inched up by 0.23 percent to $42,569. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $806 billion. Bitcoin has shed 7 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, surged by 051 percent to $3,239. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $381.1 billion. ETH has been 5.8 percent down in the past seven days.

However, XRP price inched down by 0.34 percent to reach $0.758. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $75.8 billion with this decrease. XRP has shed 7.9 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Likewise, Cardano (ADA) price slipped by 0.53 percent to reach $1.03. Its market capitalisation has reached $34 billion with this decrease. ADA has shed 10.8 percent of its value in the past seven days.

Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price decreased by 1 percent to $83.46. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $22.4 billion. AVAX has shed 13.3 percent of its value during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Dogecoin (DOGE) surged by 6.77 percent to $0.153. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $20.3 billion. DOGE has gained 9.4 percent during the last seven days.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the US city of Miami, Francis Suarez has unveiled his “Vision for Bitcoin America 2024.” Stressing that the US needs to elect a pro-bitcoin president, he said, “We need to integrate bitcoin into every aspect of our society” this year and “unleash the macro power of bitcoin.”

Suarez said that his vision has three points, stating: “The first is we need to elect pro-bitcoin candidates, and yes the next president of the United States has to be a pro-bitcoin candidate. Second, we need to do this year to integrate bitcoin into every aspect of our society. Third, we need to unleash the macro power of bitcoin.”

