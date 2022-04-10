NATIONAL

The rejected bunch is atop its container again: Marriyum Aurangzeb

By Staff Report

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the dejected and rejected bunch behind the destruction of people due to inflation, unemployment and economic downturn was once again atop the container.

The statement came hours after former premier Imran Khan vowed to begin freedom struggle against a “foreign conspiracy of regime change” in Pakistan.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry also said in a statement that the former ruling party has decided to resign en masse from the assemblies and the process to quit assemblies will start from the National Assembly on Monday.

In a tweet, Fawad, who served as an information minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet, said, “The PTI has decided to resign from assemblies. This process [of resignations] will start from National Assembly tomorrow after the election of the prime minister.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Islamabad following a meeting of the PTI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), Fawad said the CEC meeting at Bani Gala analysed the political situation after the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

Fawad said the CEC suggested resignations en masse from the lower house of parliament if PTI’s reservations regarding the nomination of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the PM remained unaddressed. “If our reservations on Shehbaz are not addressed, we will resign en masse on Monday,” he added.

Aurangzeb in today’s statement urged those trampling the Constitution, law and order, democracy and ethics to let people take a sigh of relief.

“Let [the government] rectify the current dismal state of the masses that you’re responsible for,” she remarked.

The PML-N leader asked arch-rivals Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to run a campaign as they please, but also consider for the time being that the Parliament had kicked them out.

She advised the former rulers to take heed and contemplate the reasons for their defeat. “Bring your hate speech and action of creating divisions in the nation to an end,” she said.

A day earlier, Imran Khan was voted out from power through a vote of a no-confidence motion, becoming the first prime minister in the country’s history to be unseated by a parliamentary revolt.

The joint opposition’s no-confidence motion, which required 172 votes in the 342-strong parliament to pass, was supported by 174 lawmakers.

The motion resulted in shocks with an unprecedented ouster of the premier and seemingly bringing to an end the protracted crisis.

Staff Report

