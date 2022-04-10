Opposition parties also decide to hold power show outside Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Whilst the show of power inside the National Assembly hall today (Sunday) will decide whether or not Prime Minister Imran Khan stays in the coveted office, both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and the major opposition parties especially the PML (N) and the PPP have also made arrangements to exhibit their public support on the roads of the federal capital.

The call to its supporters and workers to gather in the capital was given by the PTI a few days back, the opposition parties , whose MNAs are already in Islamabad over the last few days, have entrusted the responsibility to their Senators to bring the workers from their respective areas on the day of voting.

This has only further heightened the risk of any possible clash between the party workers. The Red Zone has been sealed in order to avoid any untoward incident on the Constitution Avenue or close to the Parliament house.

Sources within the opposition parties told this correspondent that they are gathering their workers and supporters in the capital to celebrate the ouster of Imran Khan. “If the PTI can call in its workers to put pressure on the opposition parties, we also have the right to come with a counter strategy,” they said warning the government will be responsible in case of any violent incident.

Meanwhile, JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman hosted a reception in honor of MNAs supporting the no confidence motion. These also included the dissident MNAs of PTI and members belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P).

Sources further told this correspondent that the dissident MNAs of PTI were shifted from a local hotel to Sindh House on Saturday.

“These MNAs will be escorted by Sindh police Commandos in simple dress from the Sindh House to the Parliament House,” they said adding that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will visit Sindh House in the morning and bring them to the parliament house. They said these precautionary measures have been taken so that nobody could kidnap them ahead of the voting of the no confidence resolution.