NATIONAL

Pakistan singer Arooj Aftab wins first Grammy

By AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Arooj Aftab poses in the winners photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LAS VEGAS: Brooklyn-based Pakistan-origin vocalist Arooj Aftab on Sunday scored her first Grammy, winning a prestigious trophy for her song “Mohabbat” in the Best Global Performance category.

The 37-year-old — who has lived in New York for some 15 years — has been steadily gaining global attention for her work that fuses ancient Sufi traditions with inflections of folk, jazz and minimalism.

She’s also up for the coveted Best New Artist prize, which will be presented during the main Grammy telecast later Sunday.

“I am beyond thrilled,” the artist told journalists backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, at which the vast majority of awards are handed out. “It feels great.”

“I’ve been very nervous all day. And we’re off to a good start.”

Born to Pakistan parents in Saudi Arabia, Aftab spent her teenage years in Lahore before relocating to Boston’s prestigious Berklee School of Music to study music production and engineering.

She released her third studio album “Vulture Prince” to critical acclaim, and gained even more attention after former US president Barack Obama included the track “Mohabbat” on his 2021 summer favourites list.

Aftab has performed at a number of major New York venues including Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art, also opening for Mitski at The Brooklyn Steel in 2018.

Speaking to AFP in the days leading up to the Grammys, Aftab praised her fellow artists nominated for Best New Artist, a crop that includes favourite Olivia Rodrigo along with rappers Saweetie and The Kid Laroi.

“We’re all so cool — the group itself is kind of like a win,” she said.

Previous articleSupreme Court to hear arguments on dismissal of no-confidence vote
Next articleFawad hits out at Shehbaz for skipping court
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Health department introduces reforms on Punjab ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: In compliance with the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan in an own-motion notice about the shortage of staff in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court reserves verdict on petition to reject Sharif’s bail

LAHORE: A special judge in Lahore Monday reserved his verdict on the petition filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking rejection of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad hits out at Shehbaz for skipping court

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the courts in a slew...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supreme Court to hear arguments on dismissal of no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court will hear arguments later on Monday around Prime Minister Imran Khan's shock decision to call an early election, sidestepping a no-confidence...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi asks Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for interim prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The president has written to Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to propose names...
Read more
NATIONAL

Usman Buzdar holds farewell meeting with staff members of CMO

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a farewell meeting with the staff members of CM Office on Sunday and thanked them for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan singer Arooj Aftab wins first Grammy

LAS VEGAS: Brooklyn-based Pakistan-origin vocalist Arooj Aftab on Sunday scored her first Grammy, winning a prestigious trophy for her song "Mohabbat" in the Best...

Supreme Court to hear arguments on dismissal of no-confidence vote

Alvi asks Imran, Shehbaz to propose names for interim prime minister

Chennai skipper Jadeja not feeling the pressure despite winless IPL run

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.