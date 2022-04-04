NATIONAL

Fawad hits out at Shehbaz for skipping court

By Monitoring Report
Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing a Press briefing in Islamabad August 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the courts in a slew of corruption cases but instead of attending the courts in Lahore, he had preferred to stay in Islamabad.

In a tweet, he said that even right now his bail application was pending before a court of law. “Had he been a common man, his bail petition would have been rejected long ago,” he said.

He added that until and unless there was a uniform application of the law on both the rich and the poor, the people of Pakistan could not become a nation.

Chaudhry, after assuming charge as the law minister over the weekend, had vowed to approach the court to cancel the bail granted to Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz.

Monitoring Report

