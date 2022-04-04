Fawad hits out at Shehbaz for skipping court

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the courts in a slew of corruption cases but instead of attending the courts in Lahore, he had preferred to stay in Islamabad.

In a tweet, he said that even right now his bail application was pending before a court of law. “Had he been a common man, his bail petition would have been rejected long ago,” he said.

شہبازشریف عدالت کو بدعنوانی کے مقدموں میں مطلوب ہیں ان کی ضمانت کی درخواست عدالت میں ہےلیکن وہ وہاں پیش ہونے کی بجائے اسلام آباد میں مٹر گشت کر رہے ہیں اگر یہ کوئ عام آدمی ہوتا اب تک ضمانت منسوخ ہو چکی ہوتی جب تک قانون کا اطلاق امیر اور غریب پر برابر نہیں ہوتا ہم قوم نہیں بن سکتے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 4, 2022

He added that until and unless there was a uniform application of the law on both the rich and the poor, the people of Pakistan could not become a nation.

Chaudhry, after assuming charge as the law minister over the weekend, had vowed to approach the court to cancel the bail granted to Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz.