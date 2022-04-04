NATIONAL

Supreme Court will rule on dismissal of no-confidence vote tomorrow

By Staff Report
Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan (C) gestures as he delivers a speech during a campaign meeting ahead of the general election in Lahore on July 23, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will issue a “reasonable order” tomorrow on the legality of the situation arising out of the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against the prime minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

The remarks by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial came as the court resumed proceedings in a suo motu notice of Imran Khan’s shock decision to call snap elections and sidestepping a vote that would have seen him booted from office.

A five-judge larger bench — comprising Justice Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail — took up the matter.

During the hearing, the court rejected a request by Farooq H. Naek, counsel for the opposition alliance, to form a full-court bench to hear the matter. Naek had said the case concerned complex matters of the law and, therefore, all judges of the apex court should sit on the bench.

Meanwhile, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan said they would implement whatever decision is given by the Supreme Court with regard to the ruling against the no-trust vote.

The attorney general was speaking after visiting the court to attend the hearing of a larger bench against the ruling of the deputy speaker to reject the no-confidence motion.

The court, after hearing the preliminary position on the petition issued notices to the AGP Khan, secretaries for the home and defence ministries.

The opposition had expected to take power on Sunday after mustering enough votes to oust Khan, but the National Assembly deputy speaker refused to allow the motion to proceed because of “foreign interference”.

Simultaneously, Khan asked the presidency — a largely ceremonial office — to dissolve the assembly, meaning an election must be held within 90 days.

On paper, and pending any court decision, Khan will remain in charge for at least two weeks, or until an interim government is formed to oversee elections.

On Sunday, the court had taken suo motu notice of the situation and after a brief hearing issued a written order in which the court said it would like to “examine whether such an action (dismissal of the no-trust motion on the basis of Article 5) is protected by the ouster (removal from the court’s jurisdiction) contained in Article 69 of the Constitution.”

Article 69 of the Constitution restricts the court’s jurisdiction to exercise authority on a member or officer of Parliament with respect to the functions of regulating parliamentary proceedings or conducting business.

“No officer or member of Majlis-i-Shoora (Parliament) in whom powers are vested by or under the Constitution for regulating procedure or the conduct of business, or for maintaining order in Majlis-i-Shoora, shall be subject to the jurisdiction of any court in respect of the exercise by him of those powers,” clause two of the law reads.

The judges also ordered all state functionaries and authorities — as well as political parties — to refrain from taking any advantage of the situation and stay strictly within the confines of the Constitution.

They had also directed the interior and defence secretaries to brief it on the law and order situation.

According to the constitution, a prime minister cannot ask for the assembly to be dissolved while facing a no-confidence vote.

An alliance of usually feuding dynastic parties had plotted for weeks to unravel the tenuous coalition that made Khan prime minister in 2018, but he claimed they went too far by colluding with the United States for “regime change”.

Washington denial

Khan says he has evidence of Washington’s involvement. Western powers want him removed because he won’t stand with them on global issues against Russia and China, he said.

Washington has denied involvement.

The Supreme Court has now received a slew of suits and petitions from the government and opposition regarding the crisis, but has also taken up the case “suo moto” — on its own merit.

“This is an urgent matter,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said late Sunday.

The current court is ostensibly independent, but rights activists say previous benches have been used by civilian and military administrations to do their bidding throughout Pakistan’s history.

Khan was elected after promising to sweep away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but has struggled to maintain support with inflation skyrocketing, a feeble rupee and crippling debt.

“The best option in this situation are fresh elections to enable the new government to handle economic, political and external problems faced by the country,” said Talat Masood, a general turned political analyst.

As the opposition scrambled to react, Khan taunted them on Twitter.

“Astonished by the reaction,” he tweeted, adding the opposition had been “crying hoarse” about the government failing and losing the support of the people.

“So why the fear of elections now?”

Staff Report

