Supreme Court will rule on dismissal of no-confidence vote tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will issue a “reasonable order” tomorrow on the legality of the situation arising out of the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against the prime minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly.

The remarks by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial came as the court resumed proceedings in a suo motu notice of Imran Khan’s shock decision to call snap elections and sidestepping a vote that would have seen him booted from office.

A five-judge larger bench — comprising Justice Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul-Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail — took up the matter.

During the hearing, the court rejected a request by Farooq H. Naek, counsel for the opposition alliance, to form a full-court bench to hear the matter. Naek had said the case concerned complex matters of the law and, therefore, all judges of the apex court should sit on the bench.

Meanwhile, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan said they would implement whatever decision is given by the Supreme Court with regard to the ruling against the no-trust vote.

The attorney general was speaking after visiting the court to attend the hearing of a larger bench against the ruling of the deputy speaker to reject the no-confidence motion.

The court, after hearing the preliminary position on the petition issued notices to the AGP Khan, secretaries for the home and defence ministries.