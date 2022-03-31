NATIONAL

NCOC dissolved as Covid-19 indicators near all-time low

By Staff Report
People wearing protective masks sit outside a Habib Bank Ltd. (HBL) branch in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Pakistan is at risk for a second wave of virus infections during the upcoming Eid holidays as millions travel to their home towns and mingle at family and religious gatherings. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday announced the closure of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) operations amid all-time low Covid-19 indicators and high levels of vaccination across the country.

Addressing a press conference with Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Umar said that in light of the lowest level of the pandemic expansion and the highest level of vaccination across the country, the government had decided to close down the body — passing on the baton to Ministry of National Health Services.

The minister, who was also chairman of the NCOC, said: “Today is the last day of NCOC as we have now learned to live along with the pandemic.”

He added that chairing the NCOC during the last two years, and working with the most dedicated team had been the greatest privilege and honour of his life.

The minister said the government’s management of the pandemic has been lauded by global leaders and institutions.

“With Allah’s mercy and support of the entire nation, we have been able to overcome this unprecedented challenge”.

He specifically thanked the nation for cooperating with the government by acting upon the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control the pandemic.

He also thanked all the stakeholders involved in this whole operation, including the federal and provincial health departments, Pakistan Army, the NDMA team for providing logistics to the hospitals, the civil bureaucracy, judiciary, media, religious scholars, and the business community.

Umar hailed Dr Sultan and his team along with front line health workers — the ‘real heroes’ — who treated people while putting their lives at risk.

The minister concluded that the “mastermind” of the success story was Prime Minister Imran Khan who from day one directed to maintain a balance between “lives and livelihoods”.

“This approach helped save people from dying of Covid as well as hunger.”

Previous article‘Shining object’ linked to UN helicopter crash in Congo
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘Shining object’ linked to UN helicopter crash in Congo

NEW YORK: UN investigators said Wednesday they had not ruled out any avenue in a probe into a helicopter crash in eastern DR Congo...
Read more
NATIONAL

Navy inducts fast-track missile craft into fleet

KARACHI: A ceremony to induct indigenously designed and constructed Fast Attack Interdiction Craft-Missile (FAIC-M) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Haibat and a third 16 tonnes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to address nation tonight: minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver an address to the nation in the evening, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry announced on Thursday. وزیر اعظم...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani volunteer joins forces to fight Covid-19 resurgence in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: Braving the heavy rain, businessman Habib ur-Rehman, 33, left home early in the morning to assist Shanghai's anti-epidemic efforts as a volunteer. The megacity,...
Read more
NATIONAL

State Dept says ‘no truth’ in claim US behind no-trust vote against Imran

WASHINGTON: The United States said "no government agency or official" in Washington sent a threatening letter to the prime minister who has said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

To security body meets to deliberate on Lettergate

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) this afternoon, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said. The meeting will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran to address nation tonight: minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver an address to the nation in the evening, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry announced on Thursday. وزیر اعظم...

Pakistani volunteer joins forces to fight Covid-19 resurgence in Shanghai

State Dept says ‘no truth’ in claim US behind no-trust vote against Imran

To security body meets to deliberate on Lettergate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.