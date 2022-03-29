The term Islamophobia refers to the meaning of fear or hatred against Islam or Muslims in general. For the last 20 years, this term has widely been practised in the west. However recent incidents and incumbent situations in India has really worried everyone about the future of Indian Muslims. Hindu extremists and people of the Hindutva mindset have been generating hurdles in the ways of performing religious rituals. Muslims of India, sarcastically have been asked for their true Indian nationality. There have been several anti-Muslim cases, physically reported since the partition of United India in 1947. In 2002, the western Indian state of Gujrat witnessed horrific incidents of anti-Muslim riots. The poor are titled as stereotyped, their daily earnings are snatched on behalf of being Islamic embodiment.

Islamophobia in India is multidimensional, pervasive and deeply rooted, which affects the marginalised Muslim population in economically deprived or politically conflicted regions. Since the arrival of the Modi government, Indian secular national policy has been transformed into a pure extremist Hindutva mindset.

A Hindu Pandit, Pooja Shakun Pandey said, “Nothing is possible without weapons. Be ready to kill and go to jail. Even if 100 of us are ready to kill 20 lacs of them (Muslims), then we will be victorious”. Such an inhuman and irresponsible press release, neither any FIR was registered nor any action was put into the act against such barbaric beasts. The persistent efforts of western media to portray Islam, as the basis of terrorism has encouraged a lot of Modi media to throw unfair accusations over the sanctity of Islam. This was dismaying to witness that merely Pakistan denounced savage Indian barbaric policies. The term Islamophobia is heartbreaking for peace-loving Muslims. Islamic World leaders must deal with this rising cobra with iron hands.

SAJID ALI NAICH

KHAIRPUR NATHAN SHAH