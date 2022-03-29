Opinion

Anarchy in offing

By Editor's Mail
The sitting PTI government is taking lead in intensifying anarchy in the country. Traditionally it is always the opposition that resorts to agitation after its in-parliament moves fail to bring the government of the day to accede to its demands. Surprisingly the opposition is showing maturity by holding peaceful public rallies. JUIF Leader Mulana Fazal Rehman immediately called off the countrywide sit inns and roadblocks when his demand of releasing workers was fulfilled in wake of the government’s alleged storming of the parliamentary lodges. Again the opposition wisely changed the date of its public protest in Islamabad to avoid inconvenience to the OIC foreign ministers.

On the other hand, none other than the chief executive of the country is threatening one opposition leader after another and naming uncalled for names of an opposition leader who is adored by his follower. Calling others thieves and thugs is below the stature of the PM as he is no jury, judge and executioner. The ministers following their leader’s footsteps are in rate race insinuate opposition leadership and add fuel to the fire of already charged combustive political milieu.

GULSHER PANHWER

JOHI

Editor's Mail
[email protected]

