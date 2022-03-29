Opinion

Racism is unacceptable

By Editor's Mail

Racism is so deep-seated in our culture that we think it to be the norm. The need to eradicate racism has come to highlight after a series of violent activities against people of their race.

Racism is the prejudiced belief of people that a particular race is superior to others. The idea has resulted from years of neglect and oppression of some races for their traits and skin colour. It makes people feel sorry for being born a certain way, of having a particular skin colour. Racism has no scientific explanation, and racist people are entirely ignorant about the feelings of other human beings.

No one can choose to be black, white, dark, fair, or anything in particular. God has made us, and there is nothing that should make us feel guilty for that. It is ridiculous and inhumane to make fun of people due to their cultural background or colour of skin. We should never judge others for the way they look or the way they speak. All people are born equal, and nothing can change that.

Racism is a barrier to the social advancement of our society. It is impossible to achieve something great with such narrow-minded and exclusive ideals. It can only be removed by spreading awareness and correcting people when they make a racist comment.

Such unjustifiable behaviour and actions are things like mental stress, social harassment, and even physical assaults. Since we have let racist comments and activities go unnoticed, racism is left untreated and leads to more division and anger between the two different people of different backgrounds. It is a never-ending, vicious cycle and a massive crisis in today’s world.

MAHEEN CHOUDHARY

SHEIKHUPURA

Editor's Mail
