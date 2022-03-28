NATIONAL

Trans man killed, another injured in Mardan

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR: A transgender man was killed while another sustained injury when unknown assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them near Charsadda Chowk neighbourhood of Mardan on Monday.

Police said the injured, Salman alias Wara, told Saddar police station he along with friends — Sadiq alias coconut and others — was coming from Manga village after attending a wedding when the assailants attacked them.

As a result of the firing, Sadiq, a resident of Rahimabad tehsil of Swat, was killed on the spot while he sustained injuries.

He said the attackers managed to flee the scene.

It merits a mention here it is the third incident of deadly violence against the trans community in one week in the Mardan district.

Staff Report

