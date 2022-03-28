No-confidence vote: Next 72 hours crucial, says Rasheed

— Minister says unaware of existence of any threatening letter to PM

ISLAMABAD: Terming next 72 hours crucial, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said the outcome of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister would be clear by March 31.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said the real game would start tomorrow (Tuesday) and everything would be crystal clear in the next 72 hours. “Imran Khan would play the match till the last ball,” he added.

If the resolution is tabled in today’s session, then voting will be held on next Monday. However, he said the situation could be changed even in the last hour.

Ahmed said he was not aware of the existence of any letter that proved a foreign-funded conspiracy to oust the government as suggested by Khan who told a mammoth rally of his party workers and supporters on Sunday that some foreign powers were trying to bring down his government since he was trying to pursue an independent foreign policy.

The prime minister said he had been threatened “in writing,” and that he was also in possession of a letter that could be used to substantiate his claim.

Ahmed lamented the fact that no government in Pakistan has ever been allowed to complete its term in Pakistan.

The minister also refuted the notion he was a spokesperson for state institutions. “I’m not a mouthpiece of those or any institution for that matter.”

He reiterated he stood firmly behind Khan whether the prime minister remained in power or not. Sunday’s mammoth public gathering of the ruling party opened the eyes of the people and the political career of Khan was not going to end anytime soon, he added.

He said Khan had proved his popularity amongst the public through the gathering. The minister lauded the PM for announcing the Leh drain project for Rawalpindi.

He said the opposition had to bring 172 MPs for the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on the day of voting.

Regarding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally, he said the opposition party had failed to attract crowds despite crossing through various cities. A no-objection certification (NOC) had already been issued to PML-N for holding a rally in Islamabad tonight, he added.

He said full security would be provided to the PML-N rally like provided to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) power shows.

The JUI-F does not have the NOC to hold today’s rally and show causes notices have been served on its leadership for violation, he added.

He said PML-N leadership was coming to address a gathering of clerics and they would be guest actors. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, no one would be allowed to stage sit-in the capital, he added.

To a question, he said only bold and courageous leadership of economically weak country could devise an independent foreign policy.

Regretting the horse-trading practice, he said the people should boycott those elected representatives who were selling their conscience. He said their actions would be detrimental to politics and democracy.

He said an open market was held for selling and buying of members and Asif Ali Zardari was involved in this business.