India arrests Muslim woman for sending peace wish on Pakistan Day

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old Muslim woman was arrested in the southwestern state of Karnataka in India on charges of posting a WhatsApp status message on Pakistan Day.

Citing sources in the police department, The Indian Express reported the message posted by Kuthma Sheikh read: “May God bless every nation with peace, unity and harmony”.

Kuthma Sheikh has been arrested for THIS status DISTURBING communal amity (Sec 153a) and LEADING TO group enmity (sec 502): ‘May God bless every nation with peace, unity & harmony.’ What’s next? Nobel peace prize for

those who called for genocide at Haridwar?#ReleaseKuthma — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) March 27, 2022

Sheikh was released on bail a day later, on March 25, and a police officer told The Indian Express the arrest was made to “maintain peace and law and order”.

According to the report, Sheikh, who is a student at a local seminary, was arrested after one Arun Kumar Bhajantri, who the police claimed is an activist, lodged a complaint stating “she was creating enmity between two communities by posting wishes on Pakistan’s Republic day”.