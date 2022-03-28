World

India arrests Muslim woman for sending peace wish on Pakistan Day

By Monitoring Report
A policeman records members from the Muslim Women Association as they hold placards along a roadside during a silent protest after few Karnataka's educational institutes denied entry to students wearing hijabs, in Hyderabad on February 15, 2022. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old Muslim woman was arrested in the southwestern state of Karnataka in India on charges of posting a WhatsApp status message on Pakistan Day.

Citing sources in the police department, The Indian Express reported the message posted by Kuthma Sheikh read: “May God bless every nation with peace, unity and harmony”.

Sheikh was released on bail a day later, on March 25, and a police officer told The Indian Express the arrest was made to “maintain peace and law and order”.

According to the report, Sheikh, who is a student at a local seminary, was arrested after one Arun Kumar Bhajantri, who the police claimed is an activist, lodged a complaint stating “she was creating enmity between two communities by posting wishes on Pakistan’s Republic day”.

Monitoring Report

