Punjab ombudsman chairs meeting to review performance

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan directed the regional advisors and consultants of 36 districts in the province to ensure timely disposal of cases for providing prompt relief to the complainants.

While presiding over the monthly meeting at his office, the provincial ombudsman further directed to deal with the complaints of expatriates on a priority basis.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on cases, as well as the performance of the regional offices from January 1 to March 18.

The ombudsman’s office was an important platform to redress public complaints, ensure the protection of the rights of the children, and eliminate maladministration, he noted and underlined the need to sensitise the general public about the availability of an institutional mechanism for eking out free and prompt relief.

Funds have been released for the construction of regional offices in Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Jhang, Attock, and Dera Ghazi Khan, he mentioned.

The ombudsman noted the departmental helpline 1050 has been digitised and the plaintiffs could also lodge their complaints through the official website and mobile application.

It is sanguine that the complainants could track the progress of their cases through the mobile app, he added and commented that the redressal of the complaints in the respective tehsils has further facilitated the hapless complainants.

The advisors and consultants could perform their role in the improvement of service delivery by timely resolving the issues faced by the common man, said the ombudsman.