NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman chairs meeting to review performance

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan directed the regional advisors and consultants of 36 districts in the province to ensure timely disposal of cases for providing prompt relief to the complainants.

While presiding over the monthly meeting at his office, the provincial ombudsman further directed to deal with the complaints of expatriates on a priority basis.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on cases, as well as the performance of the regional offices from January 1 to March 18.

The ombudsman’s office was an important platform to redress public complaints, ensure the protection of the rights of the children, and eliminate maladministration, he noted and underlined the need to sensitise the general public about the availability of an institutional mechanism for eking out free and prompt relief.

Funds have been released for the construction of regional offices in Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Jhang, Attock, and Dera Ghazi Khan, he mentioned.

The ombudsman noted the departmental helpline 1050 has been digitised and the plaintiffs could also lodge their complaints through the official website and mobile application.

It is sanguine that the complainants could track the progress of their cases through the mobile app, he added and commented that the redressal of the complaints in the respective tehsils has further facilitated the hapless complainants.

The advisors and consultants could perform their role in the improvement of service delivery by timely resolving the issues faced by the common man, said the ombudsman.

Previous articleIndia arrests Muslim woman for sending peace wish on Pakistan Day
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No-confidence vote: Next 72 hours crucial, says Rasheed

-- Minister says unaware of existence of any threatening letter to PM ISLAMABAD: Terming next 72 hours crucial, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trans man killed, another injured in Mardan

PESHAWAR: A transgender man was killed while another sustained injury when unknown assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them near Charsadda Chowk neighbourhood...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi police chief announces measures to improve prosecution

KARACHI: In a bid to improve prosecution in high-profile cases, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday said the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP barred from taking disciplinary action against PM for violating election code

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking any punitive action against the prime minister during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin Riz Ahmed is first Muslim to win Oscar for live-action short

LONDON: Pakistan-origin British actor and musician Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar for a live-action short film -- The Long Goodbye, which he co-wrote...
Read more
NATIONAL

Crucial National Assembly session to decide on confidence vote today

ISLAMABAD: A crucial session of the National Assembly to deliberate on the no-trust motion moved against the prime minister by the multi-party Pakistan Democratic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

Karachi police chief announces measures to improve prosecution

KARACHI: In a bid to improve prosecution in high-profile cases, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday said the...

ECP barred from taking disciplinary action against PM for violating election code

Pakistan-origin Riz Ahmed is first Muslim to win Oscar for live-action short

Two Israel cops killed in IS gun attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.