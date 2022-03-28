Karachi police chief announces measures to improve prosecution

KARACHI: In a bid to improve prosecution in high-profile cases, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday said the force has divided investigation officers into nine categories.

Sharing the details of the reforms, Memon said that now one police officer will pursue only a certain type of cases in order to help him achieve specialisation. For example, “an official working on murder cases will only probe such cases,” he explained.

He said that in the first phase, they will work on five categories which included murder, killing or injuries while resisting robbery bids, rape and narcotics cases. “A list of investigation officers will be maintained at the level of the police station,” he said.

“The prosecutor general will be apprised regarding a list of officers working on particular cases,” Memon said.

Memon further said cases will be prosecuted on a day-to-day basis in model and anti-terrorism courts.

He further said CCTV has helped the police in catching the real culprits and crime scene unit has been upgraded to improve evidence collection from the spot including the gathering of CCTV footages from the all angles of the concerned neighbourhood.