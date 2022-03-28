CITY

Karachi police chief announces measures to improve prosecution

By INP
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: In a bid to improve prosecution in high-profile cases, Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday said the force has divided investigation officers into nine categories.

Sharing the details of the reforms, Memon said that now one police officer will pursue only a certain type of cases in order to help him achieve specialisation. For example, “an official working on murder cases will only probe such cases,” he explained.

He said that in the first phase, they will work on five categories which included murder, killing or injuries while resisting robbery bids, rape and narcotics cases. “A list of investigation officers will be maintained at the level of the police station,” he said.

“The prosecutor general will be apprised regarding a list of officers working on particular cases,” Memon said.

Memon further said cases will be prosecuted on a day-to-day basis in model and anti-terrorism courts.

He further said CCTV has helped the police in catching the real culprits and crime scene unit has been upgraded to improve evidence collection from the spot including the gathering of CCTV footages from the all angles of the concerned neighbourhood.

Previous articleECP barred from taking disciplinary action against PM for violating election code
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP barred from taking disciplinary action against PM for violating election code

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking any punitive action against the prime minister during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan-origin Riz Ahmed is first Muslim to win Oscar for live-action short

LONDON: Pakistan-origin British actor and musician Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar for a live-action short film -- The Long Goodbye, which he co-wrote...
Read more
NATIONAL

Crucial National Assembly session to decide on confidence vote today

ISLAMABAD: A crucial session of the National Assembly to deliberate on the no-trust motion moved against the prime minister by the multi-party Pakistan Democratic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition moves no-confidence motion to oust Buzdar

-- 'Confident' chief minister says his government will fight the motion -- Minister calls on Pervaiz Elahi to convey 'important message' from PM LAHORE: The opposition...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Whoever Nawaz Sharif meets is in the interest of Pakistan,’ Maryam Nawaz

GUJRANWALA: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said whoever her father and fellow party leader Nawaz Sharif meets in London "is in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan is in Opposition’s grip, won’t let him escape now: Says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is now in the grip of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Crucial National Assembly session to decide on confidence vote today

ISLAMABAD: A crucial session of the National Assembly to deliberate on the no-trust motion moved against the prime minister by the multi-party Pakistan Democratic...

Opposition moves no-confidence motion to oust Buzdar

Abbas slams West’s ‘double standards’ on Ukraine, Palestine

Root’s future as England captain in doubt after West Indies rout

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.