Imran Khan is in Opposition’s grip, won’t let him escape now: Says Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is now in the grip of the Opposition and would not let him escape now.

Addressing a rally after reaching the federal capital, Fazlur Rehman said that he is well aware of Prime minister Imran Khan’s agenda. He also challenged that PDM would hold bigger power show that the PTI did on Sunday.

“Insha Allah, the Opposition will gather at the same venue tomorrow,” he said and added,”We are well aware that your agenda is to tarnish Islam as you want to recognise Israel”.

He said that Imran Khan’s “agenda” was to “close all madrassas” but said that instead, “thousands of them opened up across the country.”

“Your agenda was to destroy the economy of Pakistan and we know that you are serving the same agenda that began during General Musharraf’s tenure.”

He said that the premier was “imposed on Pakistan as the last agent for this Western agenda so Islamic clauses contained in the Constitution of Pakistan could be eliminated.”

“You used foreign money to misguide the youth of Pakistan,” Fazl said, adding that the United States had installed “such agents” all over the Islamic world.

“We are now announcing our win and your defeat,” Fazl sent a message to PM Imran Khan before a charged crowd.

Taking a jibe at the premier’s earlier statement — when he had said that he’d “surprise” the Opposition during his speech before the no-confidence motion session — Fazl said that the only surprise today was the news of Shah­zain Bugti parting ways with the PTI.

Earlier today, in a major blow to PM Imran Khan’s, ahead of the no-trust motion, his special assistant (SAPM) on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan and Jamhoori Watan Party leader Shah­zain Bugti announced that the has parted ways with the government while announcing his resignation from the federal cabinet.

Fazl, while criticising the government’s decision to pass the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, said: “Imran Khan, you have sold the sovereignty of my country by becoming a slave to the International Monetary Fund”.