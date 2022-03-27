PML-N delegation conveys Sharif’s offer to Chaudhrys of Gujrat

ISLAMABAD: A PML-N delegation met PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat’s here at his residence on Sunday to seek the PTI ally’s support in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-N delegation comprised of second-tier leadership of the PML-N and was led by Khwaja Asif. Others included Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and others.

The deelgation met with Chaudhry Shujaat, Pervaiz Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema and others.

A source in the PML-N told Pakistan Today that the PML-N has conveyed Chaudhrys a package deal to the Chaudhrys which included Chief Minister’s slot to Pervaiz Elahi for six months, around 15 tickets to the PML-Q candidates and around two dozen tickets for Punjab Assembly candidates of the PML-Q.

“Thankful for the PML-N delegation that came and gave respect [to us]. They came for support on the no-confidence motion and there will be discussions on that,” said Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, who is also part of PM Imran’s cabinet, after the meeting in a media talk.

The PML-Q leader said that they have listened to the PML-N and there will be discussions within the party for a day or two.

Cheema said that PML-Q wishes that the allies of the PTI decided together on the no-confidence motion but said that BAP and MQM-P have their problems.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafique said that the Chaudhry brothers of the PML-Q and PML-N have worked on a “single platform for decades”.

The PML-N leader said that both parties enjoy a “long and cordial relationship’. Regarding the meeting, he shared that both parties discussed the current political situation.

Rafique said that the Opposition believes that PM Imran Khan has “ruined the economy” and he has to be ousted.

“We came with our case to the PML-Q. We presented our case and gave arguments in favour of it,” said Rafique. He added that the “coldness” between the PML-Q and PML-N have ended.