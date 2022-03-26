6 BNA terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Saturday killed six terrorists of the proscribed terrorist organisation – Baloch National Army (BNA) – in an operation launched to apprehend the extremists involved in various terrorist activities.

During the operation in Nagao Mountains near Sibbi, one soldier embraced martyrdom while two others got injured.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a news release, said that on information of presence of terrorists in Nagao Mountains, the security forces conducted an operation to apprehend them.

When the clearance operation was underway, the terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire onto the security forces.

“These terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Sibi and surroundings and were also linked to January 20 blast in Anarkali, Lahore,” the ISPR said.

The terrorists including Naseeb Ullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan, and Rakai Kalhoi were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

In addition, arms and ammunition have also been recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area, the military’s media wing said.