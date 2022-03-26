Supporters moving towards Islamabad to attend PTI’s historic rally: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that a huge crowd is moving towards Islamabad to attend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s March 27 rally.

Talking to media along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi at Bani Gala, he said that a 20-km long rally from Gilgit-Baltistan is reaching Islamabad.

He said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan are not as active in Pakistan’s politics in the past as they are now.

The minister said that the whole country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Karachi and Balochistan, are seemed to be in the colours of PTI.

He said that more than one million people would attend the public meeting on Sunday to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that those, who tabled no-confidence motion against the PM and tried to purchase loyalties of the people using ill-gotten money, would be rejected by the people in the rally.

Fawad said that after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s era, today Pakistan’s foreign policy is independent because of Imran Khan’s courageous leadership.

The wheel of Pakistan’s economy has begun to move due to policies of Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan will thwart the conspiracy of those who conspire against the country’s development.

All caravans are towards Parade Ground and all arrangements for the rally are complete, adding that media coverage is being provided to PTI caravans coming to Islamabad.

News of local processions has started appearing in all televisions and newspapers from today, he said.

He appealed to PTI activists to maintain public discipline and follow the guidelines of courts.

He said that roads and streets should not be closed anywhere. “Through a peaceful protest, we will pay tribute to our leader Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

“This will be the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan”, he said.

To a question, he said that it is the right of all parties to hold meetings and people would also get comparison of meetings.

The minister challenged the “thieves” to come together and hold a rally so that people can know how much support they enjoy.

Replying to another question, he said that two PTI MNAs have assured that they would not violate party discipline.

He said that fake news is very unfortunate as the words of Shehryar Afridi and Ghulam Sarwar are presented out of context in the media.