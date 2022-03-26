NATIONAL

Supporters moving towards Islamabad to attend PTI’s historic rally: Fawad

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that a huge crowd is moving towards Islamabad to attend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s March 27 rally.

Talking to media along with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi at Bani Gala, he said that a 20-km long rally from Gilgit-Baltistan is reaching Islamabad.

He said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan are not as active in Pakistan’s politics in the past as they are now.

The minister said that the whole country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Karachi and Balochistan, are seemed to be in the colours of PTI.

He said that more than one million people would attend the public meeting on Sunday to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that those, who tabled no-confidence motion against the PM and tried to purchase loyalties of the people using ill-gotten money, would be rejected by the people in the rally.

Fawad said that after Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s era, today Pakistan’s foreign policy is independent because of Imran Khan’s courageous leadership.

The wheel of Pakistan’s economy has begun to move due to policies of Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan will thwart the conspiracy of those who conspire against the country’s development.

All caravans are towards Parade Ground and all arrangements for the rally are complete, adding that media coverage is being provided to PTI caravans coming to Islamabad.

News of local processions has started appearing in all televisions and newspapers from today, he said.

He appealed to PTI activists to maintain public discipline and follow the guidelines of courts.

He said that roads and streets should not be closed anywhere. “Through a peaceful protest, we will pay tribute to our leader Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he added.

“This will be the largest gathering in the history of Pakistan”, he said.

To a question, he said that it is the right of all parties to hold meetings and people would also get comparison of meetings.

The minister challenged the “thieves” to come together and hold a rally so that people can know how much support they enjoy.

Replying to another question, he said that two PTI MNAs have assured that they would not violate party discipline.

He said that fake news is very unfortunate as the words of Shehryar Afridi and Ghulam Sarwar are presented out of context in the media.

Previous articlePML-N starts ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ from Lahore
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N starts ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ from Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) “Mehngai Mukao March” began from Lahore's Model Town area on Saturday. Under the leadership of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Politics of PTI based on lies: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is based on lies. Addressing a public rally...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM slams opposition leaders, terms March 27 ‘decisive day’ in country’s history

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that efforts of the opposition leaders to topple his government are focused on to evade the huge corruption...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police kill IS-linked militant commander in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has killed an Islamic State-linked terrorist commander during a raid at his hideout in Peshawar, it said. The counter-terrorism department...
Read more
NATIONAL

Caravans arriving from Karachi to GB to join historic PTI meeting: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the power...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed urges PM to cash in on popularity with early elections

-- Minister says PPP MP, wanted in the murder of Sindh journalist and residing in Dubai, will be arrested on return -- Announces provision of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.