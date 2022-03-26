NATIONAL

PML-N starts ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ from Lahore

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) “Mehngai Mukao March” began from Lahore’s Model Town area on Saturday.

Under the leadership of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, the first phase of the march will take place in Gujranwala, where workers from Hafizabad and Sialkot will join. The next overnight stay of the marchers will be in Jhelum on March 27, where local workers from Pind Dadan Khan will join. The marchers will then leave from Jhelum on March 28.

After that, the marchers will reach Rawalpindi, where locals and workers from Attock, Sargodha, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur will join. Later, the caravan will reach its destination in Islamabad.

Earlier, majority of the party’s leaders in Lahore and the MNAs were directed to reach Model Town including the Khokhar brothers and the workers from Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Pakpattan.

The party workers from Gujranwala will reach Lahore today. A reception camp for the party workers has been set up by Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad and Ghazali Saleem Butt at Shahdara, where workers from Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will arrive.

Moreover, the workers from Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Kala Shah Kaku, Chiniot and Ferozewala, Muridke, Alipur Chatha, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir, Mandi Bahauddin, Dina, Sohawa, Gujar Khan, Chakwal and Narowal have also been directed to join the march. However, all the MNAs will remain in Islamabad.



