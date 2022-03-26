NATIONAL

Politics of PTI based on lies: Bilawal

By News Desk

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is based on lies.

Addressing a public rally in Parachinar, Bilawal said that he does not recognise the selected government, which came into power through rigging from day one.

No one is willing to accept their mistake that these players do not know politics, he added.

The PPP chairman further said that when Imran Khan assumed the office of prime minister, he talked about Riyasat-e-Madina but in reality he insulted the Riyasat-e-Madina.

The Riyasat-e-Madina was founded on principles of good conduct but on the other hand, PTI’s politics is based on propaganda as every promised they made to the masses was a lie, he claimed.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the economic policies of the government resulted in inflation and unemployment and now poor masses of the country are drowning in the tsunami of price hikes. Imran Khan adopted economic policies that benefitted the rich and even the PTI government imposed tax on donations received for affectees of natural calamities, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted state institutions to operate as his party’s Tiger Force. He made it clear that “we will not allow anyone to make our institutions controversial for one person.”

He went on to say that PM Imran’s efforts have been directed towards making the judiciary also work like his Tiger Force instead of operating in a neutral manner.

“Imran has been conspiring and making efforts to turn all institutions — be it the NAB (National Accountability Bureau), be it the ISI (Inter-Service Intelligence), be it our armed forces, be it our police — into his Tiger Force,” Bilawal alleged.

Previous articlePM slams opposition leaders, terms March 27 ‘decisive day’ in country’s history
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM slams opposition leaders, terms March 27 ‘decisive day’ in country’s history

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that efforts of the opposition leaders to topple his government are focused on to evade the huge corruption...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police kill IS-linked militant commander in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has killed an Islamic State-linked terrorist commander during a raid at his hideout in Peshawar, it said. The counter-terrorism department...
Read more
NATIONAL

Caravans arriving from Karachi to GB to join historic PTI meeting: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said caravans from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan were on their way to attend the power...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rasheed urges PM to cash in on popularity with early elections

-- Minister says PPP MP, wanted in the murder of Sindh journalist and residing in Dubai, will be arrested on return -- Announces provision of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two servicemen on civil posts get extension

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division Saturday notified the appointment and tenure extension of two military officials serving on civilian positions. Major Aqib Shah was appointed as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Railways ready to revamp centuries-old ‘coolie system’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is set to change the centuries-old traditions of porters being hired by private contractors because the practice was exploitative and extorting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.