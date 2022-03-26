PM slams opposition leaders, terms March 27 ‘decisive day’ in country’s history

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that efforts of the opposition leaders to topple his government are focused on to evade the huge corruption cases and declared that he would not spare them, if his life is at stake.

“Losing a government is a minor thing, I will not spare you (referring to opposition leaders), if my life is at stake,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Kamalia.

The prime minister said that the three stooges (a reference he coined for the leaders of the main opposition parties) have been hatching conspiracy to pull down the government of Imran Khan since they have not been getting any NRO.

He appealed to all Pakistanis to reach Islamabad for the March 27 public gathering as the opposition is giving millions of rupees to the members of the National Assembly to switch sides.

“It is the obligation for the whole nation to stand against evil and side with the good and support those people who have been waging war against these thieves and plunderers,” he told the gathering.

The prime minister termed March 27, a ‘decisive day in the country’s history’ as the mammoth crowd would gather in the capital on his call to give a message to those criminals that the days of their plunder and loot are over.

“The day will revive the nation. When a nation stands for the right, it is revived,” he said, adding that the whole nation should raise its voice to end evil and vice.

The prime minister thanked Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif, as after watching their faces, the people feared for their return to power, so they are galvanized and gathered behind PTI to counter the return of those plunderers and looters of the national wealth.

First, these people tried to force Imran Khan to give them NRO and after failure in their efforts, they are out to topple his government, he observed.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other provincial leadership were also present.

The prime minister said that Allah Almighty has ordained the people to stand with the good and wage jihad against evil while remaining neutral in this struggle has not been allowed.

The biggest thieves have been plundering the country for the last thirty years, he said, adding one politician known as ‘diesel’ [Fazl] has been doing politics on the basis of religion while the other ‘biggest illness of the country, Zardari’, has been facing graft cases over his billions of rupees corruption.

While in Shehbaz’s case, it was divulged that an amount of Rs3.79 billion was transacted into the account of his peon Maqsood whereas another amount of Rs1600 crore was detected in the accounts of his other servants. The case is pending for adjudication.

Shehbaz has realised that his time has arrived and he knew well if Imran is in power, he would land into jail, the prime minister further said.

He said the fourth actor [referring to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif] is sitting in London, who has been declared as an absconder by the courts, adding that in the Panama leaks, four big palaces in posh areas of London were surfaced.

These corruption tainted people have been maneuvering against his government after realising that his government has successfully steered the country out of the financial challenges and then the corona pandemic, he added.

On inflation in the country, he said it is temporary and attributed it to Covid-19. “It will reduce soon,” he remarked.

The prime minister also emphasised that in order for the country to flourish, “we need to follow the teachings of Islam, maintain justice and equality and ensure the rule of law”.

With input from APP