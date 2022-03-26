Summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly prepared by Buzdar: report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has prepared a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the CM House has developed the summary on Buzdar’s advice and he may sign the document if PM Imran Khan agrees to the suggestion. The report added that Buzdar is ready to resign if the PM asks him to do so.

The development comes as the PM battles to save his seat against the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition in the National Assembly.

The opposition had submitted the motion against PM Imran on March 8. The premier has been under pressure since then as many lawmakers within the PTI have shown indication that they would back the opposition during voting on the motion.

The opposition had shown its inclination to move against CM Buzdar after they remove PM Imran via the no-confidence motion.

Moreover, PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi had shared in an interview that the opposition has offered him the chief minister’s post in return for his party’s support in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Two disgruntled groups of PTI have also demanded the removal of CM Buzdar.

Under Article 112 (1) of the Constitution, the governor has the authority to dissolve a provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister.

“The governor shall dissolve the provincial assembly if so advised by the chief minister; and the provincial assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty eight hours after the chief minister has so advised,” the article reads.