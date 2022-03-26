NATIONAL

Summary to dissolve Punjab Assembly prepared by Buzdar: report

By News Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has prepared a summary to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the CM House has developed the summary on Buzdar’s advice and he may sign the document if PM Imran Khan agrees to the suggestion. The report added that Buzdar is ready to resign if the PM asks him to do so.

The development comes as the PM battles to save his seat against the no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition in the National Assembly.

The opposition had submitted the motion against PM Imran on March 8. The premier has been under pressure since then as many lawmakers within the PTI have shown indication that they would back the opposition during voting on the motion.

The opposition had shown its inclination to move against CM Buzdar after they remove PM Imran via the no-confidence motion.

Moreover, PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi had shared in an interview that the opposition has offered him the chief minister’s post in return for his party’s support in the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Two disgruntled groups of PTI have also demanded the removal of CM Buzdar.

Under Article 112 (1) of the Constitution, the governor has the authority to dissolve a provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister.

“The governor shall dissolve the provincial assembly if so advised by the chief minister; and the provincial assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty eight hours after the chief minister has so advised,” the article reads.

News Desk

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

6 BNA terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Saturday killed six terrorists of the proscribed terrorist organisation – Baloch National Army (BNA) – in an operation launched to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Supporters moving towards Islamabad to attend PTI’s historic rally: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that a huge crowd is moving towards Islamabad to attend Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N starts ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ from Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) “Mehngai Mukao March” began from Lahore's Model Town area on Saturday. Under the leadership of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Politics of PTI based on lies: Bilawal

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is based on lies. Addressing a public rally...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM slams opposition leaders, terms March 27 ‘decisive day’ in country’s history

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that efforts of the opposition leaders to topple his government are focused on to evade the huge corruption...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police kill IS-linked militant commander in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has killed an Islamic State-linked terrorist commander during a raid at his hideout in Peshawar, it said. The counter-terrorism department...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM slams opposition leaders, terms March 27 ‘decisive day’ in country’s history

Epaper – March 26-2022 LHR

Epaper – March 26-2022 KHI

