Wang in Kabul

China’s message to the Taliban is quite clear

By Editorial
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dropped in on the Taliban regime at Kabul when returning home after visiting Pakistan for his special presence at the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting, and to attend the Pakistan Day Parade. During his visit, Mr Wang gave the Taliban what must by now be a familiar message: that if it hopes to join the international community, winning general recognition from other countries, it must conform to the standards set by the international community, which include allowing women to obtain an education, and protect civil rights more generally. The Taliban administration has got precious little to show on all fronts.

Another issue which is perhaps of more concern to the whole world, is the Taliban choosing to back terrorism. Of particular concern to China would be the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which has been active in Xinjiang province, where the Chinese state is in conflict with the Uighur residents. The Taliban should remember that it was the support of terrorist groups that had got them in trouble after 9/11, and the world will not tolerate their providing terrorist groups safe havens to operate from. Though so much triumph was expressed in Pakistan at the Taliban victory, and so much sadness expressed in India, that it almost seemed Pakistan had entered Kabul, within weeks there was an unmistakable upsurge in terrorist activity by the Tehrik i Taliban Pakistan. One reason for this was that the TTP was able to find protection from the Afghan Taliban, who simply refused to hand over any of those suspected by Pakistan of being guilty of terrorism. Almost as if encouraged by the TTP, the IS-KP also became active, The IS-KP is opposed to the Taliban, and their revival shows that Taliban control may be very loose.

This is also one of the issues Mr Wang raised. The Taliban depend on Chinese investment, and participation in the Brick and Road Initiative, for survival. That investment, and extension of the BRI, depends on their being able to provide security. Apart from failing to come good on any of the requisites for international recognition, they no longer seem to provide what was supposed to be a hallmark of their previous regime: law and order. If Mr Wang’s visit does not convey the message, what will?

Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

