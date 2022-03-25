Reforming organisations

In March 1990, Justice Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, as Sindh Governor, took the initiative of establishing the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). The committee was a symbol of pride for Sindh because it used technology and modern techniques to successfully deliver on many objectives and developed the capacity and competence to deal with exceptional situations and notorious criminals.

Although it is still a credible organisation, the CPLC has lost much of its original steam, sheen and shine. It has spread itself thinly and remains unclear about the basic mandate. Should it be helping and enabling other law-enforcement agencies to develop and improve their respective systems or should it become another glorified department of the Sindh Police? The CPLC was formed to lend support in areas where the police were unable to address the different problems. However, in the last 22 years, the capacity of the organisation has remained undeveloped. Instead of mentoring and improving the CPLC, the Sindh government has now decided to place it under the provincial Home Minister. This will inevitably transform the CPLC into an extension of the party in power, adding one more body to the vast graveyard of dead commissions in the Sindh province.

Instead of extinguishing the CPLC, it should be reformed and improved. The CPLC must be transformed into a professional, apolitical and effective organ of the state. It takes vision and wisdom to build such institutions. However, it only takes antagonism and pettiness to destroy them. It is time for the citizens to speak up.

NAEEM SADIQ

KARACHI