Opinion

Reforming organisations

By Editor's Mail
14
0

In March 1990, Justice Fakhruddin G Ebrahim, as Sindh Governor, took the initiative of establishing the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). The committee was a symbol of pride for Sindh because it used technology and modern techniques to successfully deliver on many objectives and developed the capacity and competence to deal with exceptional situations and notorious criminals.

Although it is still a credible organisation, the CPLC has lost much of its original steam, sheen and shine. It has spread itself thinly and remains unclear about the basic mandate. Should it be helping and enabling other law-enforcement agencies to develop and improve their respective systems or should it become another glorified department of the Sindh Police? The CPLC was formed to lend support in areas where the police were unable to address the different problems. However, in the last 22 years, the capacity of the organisation has remained undeveloped. Instead of mentoring and improving the CPLC, the Sindh government has now decided to place it under the provincial Home Minister. This will inevitably transform the CPLC into an extension of the party in power, adding one more body to the vast graveyard of dead commissions in the Sindh province.

- Advertisement -

Instead of extinguishing the CPLC, it should be reformed and improved. The CPLC must be transformed into a professional, apolitical and effective organ of the state. It takes vision and wisdom to build such institutions. However, it only takes antagonism and pettiness to destroy them. It is time for the citizens to speak up.

NAEEM SADIQ

KARACHI

Previous articleReforming medical research
Next articleWang in Kabul
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s letter

Over the years, owing to issuing politically motivated decisions and submitting to the pressure of intelligence agencies, Pakistan’s higher judiciary has lost its credibility....
Read more
Comment

No confidence reference

In the face of its looming defeat in the National Assembly’s impending vote and the President’s Reference to the Supreme Court regarding the Opposition’s ...
Read more
Comment

OIC conference and Rohingya refugee issue

A conference of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) started at the Parliament House in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on March...
Read more
Editorials

Unauthorised accounts

What Akbar S. Babar, founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), revealed on Thursday raises serious questions about the financial integrity of the PTI...
Read more
Editorials

Wang in Kabul

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dropped in on the Taliban regime at Kabul when returning home after visiting Pakistan for his special presence at...
Read more
Letters

Reforming medical research

Pakistan was already lagging in medical research, which became further apparent because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country remained unable to produce a local...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Wang in Kabul

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dropped in on the Taliban regime at Kabul when returning home after visiting Pakistan for his special presence at...

Reforming organisations

Reforming medical research

Socio-economic crisis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.