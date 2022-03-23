Opinion

Women’s cricket dilemma

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Since the start of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, Pakistan’s team has suffered back-to-back defeats. However, in the last two matches against South Africa and Bangladesh, the team lost by fewer runs, indicating a significant improvement in their performance. Currently, the team sits at the bottom of the table with minimal chances of making it to the semi-finals.

The team has received much backlash and criticism on social media for not being able to handle the pressure and performing incompetently. However, it is worth considering that the team’s journey to the World Cup was not an easy one given the little investment and support. Therefore, they must be praised for withstanding the obstacles and giving impressive individual performances. Captain Bismah Maroof completed a half-century against Australia, opener Sidra Ameen recorded Pakistan’s highest score at the World Cup with a century, and spinner Nashra Sandhu became Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker at the tournament so far.

In Pakistan, it is extremely difficult for women to become full-time cricketers because of an absence of support, resources and investment. The Pakistan Cricket Board has recognised the shortcomings in women’s cricket and indicated towards addressing these issues. Despite the losses, we must continue to support and uplift the team as these women continued to work towards their dreams despite all the odds.

Muhammad Zarif

KECH

