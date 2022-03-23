Opinion

PhD: misconceptions

By Editor's Mail
0
0

The term PhD is an abbreviation for Doctor of Philosophy. After completing a PhD, the degree holder is qualified to teach their chosen subject at a university level or work in a specialised position within their field. Often PhD degree holders are subjected to derogatory remarks for not being well-informed on all subject matters. This is because of an absence of general awareness of PhD degrees in Pakistan.

The study and training undertaken during a PhD course involve deep research to build knowledge and professionalism, exploring different facets including the know-how of prevailing norms, research methodology, and verbal as well as written communication to write research papers or applications for grants. Importantly, a PhD degree allows the holder to articulate a research problem and investigate them thoroughly, which also requires financial support at times. Although the PhD candidates are allocated mentors, the mentor only offers basic support on time management and handling stress. It is the candidate that conducts their research and draws a hypothesis. Once the degree is completed, PhD holders are approached by others who want to fill gaps in their chosen field under their mentorship and guidance.

- Advertisement -

It is important to clarify misconceptions about a PhD degree because Pakistan is already lagging in research in several fields. Therefore, students should be informed of what a PhD degree entails and encouraged to undertake it. With the ever-changing global environment and developments in technology, Pakistan must expand its pool of research to experiment and innovate on its own for future developments.

DR INTIKHAB ULFAT

KARACHI

Previous articleWomen’s cricket dilemma
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Women’s cricket dilemma

Since the start of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, Pakistan’s team has suffered back-to-back defeats. However, in the last two matches against South...
Read more
Editorials

An undiplomatic address at OIC

Pakistan is one of the founder members of the OIC which was set up in 1969 as a reaction to a a ct of...
Read more
Editorials

IMF talks

The Seventh Review of Pakistan $6 billion Extended Fund Facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has become so contentious that there is the...
Read more
Letters

Modern Problems

Youth are considered to be the future of any nation. But unfortunately, our youth face many problems and challenges. Nowadays our young generation has...
Read more
Letters

Ukrainian Weapons Manufacturing Industry

Wars can be expensive. And for a war to take place, someone has to be footing the bill to make a windfall profit later....
Read more
Comment

No-confidence motion or miscalculation?

Following Pakistani politics is nothing less than watching an award-winning mystery film– you just never know what is about to happen or who the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Appointment of Ehsan Sadiq as AIG Police South Punjab welcomed

LAHORE: The appointment of Mr Ehsan Sadiq as Additional Inspector-General of Police for South Punjab has been widely hailed by the police officers and...

Russia-Ukraine conflict could hit global growth: IMF

China to produce up to 200k tonnes green hydrogen a year: NDRC

UK’s inflation surges to 30-year high of 6.2pc

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.