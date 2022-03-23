Sports

Wasim Khan happy to see international cricket back to Pakistan

By Mian Abrar

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan is happy to see his dream of revival of international cricket in Pakistan being materialised.

Wasim Khan, who served the PCB for three years and put in a lot of effort to help revive top-level international cricket in Pakistan, also watched Day One of the third Test between Pakistan and Australia at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

“I am happy to see the Australian team play in Pakistan. We did our bit to bring the top teams back in Pakistan during my tenure. After the tour of Australia, England and New Zealand will also tour Pakistan for sure,” Wasim told media.

“I am happy to see the Australian team play in Pakistan. It is an overall effort to make this series happen, everyone worked very hard for this, even I put in a lot of efforts during my time in the board.” Wasim stated.

Wasim also shared his views on the PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and the performance of the Men in Green in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“Ramiz Raja is working hard to improve the quality of pitches in Pakistan. I am sure his vision will benefit Pakistan. His success is Pakistan’s success,” he added.

“I am very happy with all the performers of the world cup, including the pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Even when I am away in Britain, my prayers are with Pakistan,” Wasim concluded.

The former official of the PCB further spoke about the challenges and obstacles to inviting international teams to Pakistan.

“It took a lot of time to bring top international teams like Australia and others to Pakistan. It is very hard to convince the foreign teams on security issues. Australia committed to playing in Pakistan. It is a joyful moment to see them in action,” Wasim added.

“We contacted England, New Zealand, and other teams to tour Pakistan but never contacted the Indian Cricket Board in this matter,” he clarified.

“When the South Africa team toured Pakistan during my tenure, no one complained about the pitches, and results were also produced,” he concluded.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

