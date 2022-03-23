Majority of dissident MPs upset with govt: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that a majority of the dissident MNAs have not taken money to support the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan as they have “genuine” reservations with the government.

As the session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan draws close, several PTI lawmakers have expressed reservations and some have announced to switch camps.

“The majority did not take money, they are just upset with the government. But some might have taken money,” the PTI leader said while speaking in a talk show on a private television channel.

In response to a question, the state minister said no PTI member could be forced out of the party and assured that he and the party’s chief whip in the NA, Amir Dogar, would resolve the issues of the dissident MNAs.

“We will try to resolve their genuine concerns regarding the governance in Punjab,” the state minister said, noting that PM Imran Khan had already told the government lawmakers that a leader is like a “fatherly figure” who seeks resolution.

“Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan’s groups are not angry with Imran Khan. Not even a little. Yes, there might be reservations that Imran Khan directed to do something, but they were not done on provincial levels,” he added.

“But all of the issues will be resolved,” he added. The state minister added that the prime minister would not be ousted and predicted that the opposition’s no-trust motion would fail.