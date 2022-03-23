Smart online trading platform BINOMO enters the Pakistani market to fulfil your dreams

— Binomo is a world renewed trading platform that paves new opportunities in the growing market of Pakistan.

As the world is transitioning to digital technology, it is creating new investment opportunities for many, especially in the financial sector. Many investors are becoming part of the financial ecosystem in order to get additional income. Similarly, 250,000 new investors joined the investment ecosystem as revealed by the data from Pakistan Stock Exchange.

With the growing urge for investment and trading by potential traders, Binomo has set its foot in Pakistan’s financial market. Binomo is an international trading platform, founded in 2014, with a presence in countries like India, South Africa and Brazil along with offering 13 languages.

Binomo is a Category A member of the International Financial Commission (IFC). Binomo is also certified by the FMMC. The platform is also audited on a regular basis by the IFC’s VerifyMyTrade department. These regular audits, as well as their independent certification, certify Binomo’s integrity.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) maintains a compensation fund for all of its members, which is advantageous to traders. That means that traders will be insured up to €20,000 if an unanticipated occurrence threatens Binomo trading and as a result funds are affected. This protection ensures that traders’ funds are secured.

To start a trading journey with Binomo, visit their website or download the application on your iPhone through AppStore or on Android through Playstore. Create your account by clicking on “Sign Up”. Once you complete your registration, a confirmation email will be sent to your account. Verify the email and become the official member of Binomo.

What makes Binomo stand out from others?

The platform offers more than 70+ assets for traders along with two types of accounts including demo and real accounts. In case of uncertainty, the traders can use the demo account with PKR 150,000 in the account. Whereas, confident traders may begin the trading with real accounts that include Standard, Gold and VIP. Each one has its own benefits and upgrades for traders.

In addition to the integrity, the trading platform offers a number of advantages. A $1,000 in Demo account and a variety of incentives at each level are just two of the tools that will assist traders in getting started trading. Individuals who want to trade the markets on the go can take advantage of their 24/7 customer service.

Tournaments are held on a regular basis on the platform, with each one catering to different account levels. Admission fees range from free to $30, depending on the level and type of tournament. The prize pools for the tournaments range from $300 to $40,000. As previously mentioned, there are additional benefits available at the Gold and VIP account levels.

The trading platform educates the investors by offering them access to free trading education and strategies to use. The strategies are for both beginners and experienced traders.

Disclaimer: Binomo does offer great incentives for traders however one must be cautious while trading as it is always a risk no matter how good your strategy is. Please keep in mind that trading carries a significant risk of loss and previous performance does not guarantee future outcomes.