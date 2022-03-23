Heatwave will bake Karachi over weekend: Met Office

KARACHI: Mother Nature will turn hell from Friday, especially for the people of Karachi, Met Office said on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of a searing weather spell in Karachi and adjoining towns from March 25-27.

According to the weather agency, mercury is expected to soar over 38 degrees Celsius. It also advised the concerned departments to remain alert during the period.

The weather in the port city will remain hot and humid Wednesday with the maximum temperature remaining between 31-32 degrees Celsius, it said.

The southwestern winds are blowing with a speed of 14 kilometres an hour, according to the agency.