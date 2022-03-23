CITY

Heatwave will bake Karachi over weekend: Met Office

By Monitoring Report
People cool off at the Clifton beach during a heat wave in Karachi on June 27, 2015. More than 1,000 people have died as a result of days of scorching temperatures in southern Pakistan, with the sprawling metropolis Karachi the worst-affected city. AFP PHOTO / ASIF HASSAN (Photo credit should read ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Mother Nature will turn hell from Friday, especially for the people of Karachi, Met Office said on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of a searing weather spell in Karachi and adjoining towns from March 25-27.

According to the weather agency, mercury is expected to soar over 38 degrees Celsius. It also advised the concerned departments to remain alert during the period.

The weather in the port city will remain hot and humid Wednesday with the maximum temperature remaining between 31-32 degrees Celsius, it said.

The southwestern winds are blowing with a speed of 14 kilometres an hour, according to the agency.

Monitoring Report

