NATIONAL

PM lauds team as jobless number dives to lowest in South Asia

By Staff Report
Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, arrives to attend an election campaign rally ahead of the general election in Islamabad on July 21, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated his team for effectively handling the Covid-19 crisis and ensuring that employment raced ahead in the 2020-2020 period, as the jobless rate fell to its lowest point in the South Asian region.

“I want to congratulate my government for the way we handled the Covid-19 pandemic — better than all the countries in South Asia,” he said in a tweet.

The tweet came in response to the survey — shared by South Asia Index, an online data portal — based on the data shared by World Bank that showed that Pakistan outperformed other South Asian economies with the lowest unemployment rates.

The survey showed Pakistan’s unemployment rate stood at 4.3 percent compared with 8 percent in India, 6.3 percent in the Maldives, 5.4 percent in Bangladesh, 5.9 in Sri Lanka, 5 percent in Bhutan and 4.7 percent in Nepal.

Staff Report

