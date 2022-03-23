PM lauds team as jobless number dives to lowest in South Asia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated his team for effectively handling the Covid-19 crisis and ensuring that employment raced ahead in the 2020-2020 period, as the jobless rate fell to its lowest point in the South Asian region.

“I want to congratulate my government for the way we handled the Covid-19 pandemic — better than all the countries in South Asia,” he said in a tweet.

I want to congratulate my govt for the way we handled the Covid pandemic – better than all the countries in South Asia. https://t.co/r7RGc9xhvZ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 23, 2022

The tweet came in response to the survey — shared by South Asia Index, an online data portal — based on the data shared by World Bank that showed that Pakistan outperformed other South Asian economies with the lowest unemployment rates.

The survey showed Pakistan’s unemployment rate stood at 4.3 percent compared with 8 percent in India, 6.3 percent in the Maldives, 5.4 percent in Bangladesh, 5.9 in Sri Lanka, 5 percent in Bhutan and 4.7 percent in Nepal.