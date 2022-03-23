Four children die after consuming poisonous toffees in India

Four children, three of them siblings, died after reportedly ingesting poisonous toffees in the Kasya area of Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing his condolences on the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences and offered help to the grieving families.

The late children were identified as Manjana (5), Sweety (3), Samar (2), who were siblings, and five-year-old Arun.

Mukhia Devi, a resident of Dilipnagar village, found a plastic bag with candies in it while sweeping her house, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kushinagar, Varun Kumar Pandey reported.

Devi offered them to her grandchildren and Arun from the neighbourhood, ADM Pandey added.

The children passed out after taking the allegedly poisoned toffees. When rushed to the hospital, they were immediately declared dead.

The single remaining toffee is under forensic examination, told ADM Pandey.