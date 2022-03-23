NATIONAL

Murad Ali Shah says ‘PTI is running away from facing no-confidence motion’

By News Desk

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the incumbent government seems to ‘running away’ from the no-confidence vote and gave the example of slain party chairperson Benazir Bhutto whose no-trust motion was voted on within eight days in 1989.

“This constitutional process cannot be delayed and attempting to delay or bulldoze the process will have its consequences”, the chief minister said while talking to the media after paying his respects at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum on Pakistan Day.

Recalling the no-confidence motion against Benazir, Murad said it showed how much “respect” she had for the Constitution

He claimed that the resolution pending in the assembly was being ‘delayed’ under one pretext or another but expressed confidence that the motion would be successful.

“Moving a no-confidence against the prime minister is the constitutional right of the opposition and they have exercised their right,” he said and advised National Assebly Speaker Asad Qaiser to let the house ‘vote freely’.

Murad maintained that the no-confidence motion would not derail the democratic system. He further stated that the Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leadership had held a meeting with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the strengthening of local bodies.

“We are also in favour of strengthening local bodies by giving them necessary powers,” he said, adding that the draft bill in this regard was being discussed in the committee of the provincial assembly.

He stated that the people now have to strengthen Pakistan by respecting its Constitution as framed by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Regarding the people of occupied Kashmir, the chief minister said that their struggle would soon bear fruit.

Earlier, the chief minister laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. He was accompanied by Sindh cabinet members, Saeed Ghani, Syed Sardar Shah, Shahla Raza, Gianchand Israni and others.

Previous articleAitekaf to be resumed after two years at Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

FM Qureshi assures Palestinian counterpart of Pakistan’s support in struggle for rights

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting with Palestinian counterpart Dr Riyad al-Maliki and reaffirmed Pakistan's "unequivocal support" for the rights...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to Opposition: Match far from over

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing the notion he has decided to step down, the prime minister Wednesday said the end of his government was a long way...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aamir Liaquat among MPs who called on prime minister

ISLAMABAD: MPs of ruling and allied parties from Punjab and Sindh called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and reposed full trust in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Isa unhappy with bench formed to take up floor-crossing petition

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa has expressed reservations over the formation of a larger bench to hear the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balti community in Pakistan marks Nowruz

LAHORE: Students, professionals and families from Baltistan, a mountainous region in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan, celebrated the Persian New Year Nowruz in Lahore. Nowruz is...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM lauds team as jobless number dives to lowest in South Asia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated his team for effectively handling the Covid-19 crisis and ensuring that employment raced ahead in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran to Opposition: Match far from over

ISLAMABAD: Dismissing the notion he has decided to step down, the prime minister Wednesday said the end of his government was a long way...

Aamir Liaquat among MPs who called on prime minister

Isa unhappy with bench formed to take up floor-crossing petition

Balti community in Pakistan marks Nowruz

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.