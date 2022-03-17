PPP accuses government of planning ‘assault’ on Sindh House

ISLAMABAD: As the political temperature is rising following the submission of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, a group of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPs on Thursday blamed the government for “terrorising” the opposition legislators.

In a joint statement, the legislators — Abdul Qadir Patel, Abdul Qadir Mandokhel, Abid Hussain Bhayo, Javed Shah Jilani, Ehsan Mazari, Naveed Dero and Mehreen Bhutto — said the government of Imran Khan was now planning to “launch an assault” on the Sindh House by sending what they claimed are the “goons” from the Tiger Force, the volunteer wing of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

The MPs further claimed their lives were unsafe even at the Parliament Lodges.

The statement further declared the women MPs of the party residing in Islamabad did not feel secure.

“Islamabad police is behaving like ‘Gullu Butt’. if there was any damage to Sindh House’s facilities or to their lawmakers, the government would be responsible and it would amount to a violation of the law and the Constitution.”

The statement demanded protection from Sindh police, saying they did not trust the Islamabad police anymore.

This statement comes amid allegations the opposition alliance has detained at least a dozen MPs from the ruling party at Sindh House ahead of the vote on the no-confidence resolution.

The revelation was made Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who during a television interview claimed the lawmakers had “gone missing”.

Responding to the claim, a PPP MP, while admitting the presence of MPs at the accommodation, claimed the legislators belonged to the party and its allies.

They were staying at Sindh House in the wake of “threats by the government” and the March 10 police raid on Parliament Lodges to take out gunmen belonging to the armed wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), said Faisal Karim Kundi at a press conference.

NOTE-TRUST VOTE:

The vote on the no-trust motion moved by the multi-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance of opposition groups will be held on March 28.

The motion seeking the ouster of Imran Khan was submitted to the office of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday. It accused him of mismanaging the economy and poor governance in the toughest challenge he has faced since taking power in 2018.

With the help of several smaller parties, the PTI holds a narrow majority in the National Assembly. It has 179 seats in the 342-member House, only seven more than required for a simple majority.

If none of the MPs from the ranks of the prime minister’s allies or the PTI vote against him, he will likely succeed. However, the PTI is currently facing a split because of an internal revolt by some members.

The opposition, on the other hand, has 162 members and needs a simple majority of 172 to topple the government.

Should Khan fail to win approval, the parliament will have to choose a new prime minister.

Khan has vowed to fight any move to unseat him. “Whatever they do, I’m ready for that,” he told a gathering in Islamabad last week.